Mumbai: Ajay Devgn’s Raid was released two years ago on this date, and the actor took to social media and shared a behind-the-scenes video of the film for fans.

“Raid was a film made in real-time, that’s why it resonated with the audience. #2YearsOfRaid,” Devgn tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, a fan wrote: “Love you sir. I’m very excited for #RAID2. When are you doing it?”

Another fan expressed: “Masterpiece …. We Want Raid 2.”

A similar demand was expressed by other fans in the comments section.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid starred Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial, Sheeba Chaddha and others. The film, inspired by a true incident, released March 16, 2018, and was commercially profitable.