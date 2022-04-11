Bhubaneswar: Three senior athletes were arrested Monday by the Infocity Police after a junior athlete alleged that they had sexually harassed him. The incident allegedly happened April 10, the concluding day of the Odisha State Athletics Championships here.

Based on an FIR filed by the victim’s parents, Infocity police arrested the three senior athletes. Two of them are from Rourkela squad, the same side that the Class X long-jumper belonged to. The third person arrested was a member of the India Post team.

The matter came to the fore after the victim informed his family members who then lodged a complaint with Infocity police Sunday.

A total of 23 players representing Rourkela had come here to participate in the three-day State Athletics Meet which began April 8. After the victim failed to qualify in the long jump event, four senior players allegedly abused him.

They called him to their hostel room and sexually harassed him. The FIR stated that they stripped him and made a video call to two of his friends to further humiliate him.