Jammu: Three policemen were injured on Friday in clashes with protesting villagers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Police said three policemen were injured, including two constables and one special police officer (SPO), when villagers attacked them with stones in the Galuta village of Mendhar tehsil.

“The police team had gone to the village in connection with some investigation. The injured policemen are being treated in the hospital while a case has been registered against the protesters,” sources said.

IANS