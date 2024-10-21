Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Diwali, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday announced a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state government employees.

With this hike, the DA rose from 50 per cent to 53 per cent, effective July 1, 2024, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Additionally, the government has increased 3 per cent dearness relief for pensioners, who will receive this adjustment in their October pension, the release stated.

This decision will benefit approximately 7.5 lakh state government employees and pensioners, it added.

PTI