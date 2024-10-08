Sambalpur: Three postgraduate students were injured late Sunday night in a violent clash between two groups of students at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, sources said Monday. The injured individuals are former UG students’ union president Dr Prabhat Kumar Jena, former general secretary Dr N Biswaranjan, and Dr Amit Shubham. According to sources, the incident occurred late Sunday night during the ongoing ‘Prisms2024’ event at the newly constructed auditorium at VIMSAR.

While the event was progressing late into the night, a sudden argument erupted between the two groups, which quickly escalated into a fullblown clash. The exact cause of the altercation is still unknown. However, following the incident the house surgeons called for a strike, demanding better security arrangements and addressing other grievances. Following a discussion between VIMSAR authorities and both student groups, the house surgeons withdrew from their protest. The injured students received primary medical treatment and have been discharged. Both student groups have refrained from making any public statements regarding the incident.

It is believed that the clash occurred due to a minor issue between the groups. The misunderstanding has since been resolved, and the house surgeons have resumed their duties, as stated by VIMSAR Director Dr Bhabagrahi Rath. He mentioned that after receiving information about the incident, Dean Dr Pradeep Mohanty and Superintendent Dr Lalmohan Nayak reached the scene late at night. This morning, the house surgeons who had called for the strike were invited for a discussion with the Dean, Superintendent, and other senior doctors. During the discussion, the misunderstanding was resolved, and assurances were given to address their demands. Dr Rath further clarified that no police case has been registered regarding the incident.