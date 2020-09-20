Nuapada: Nuapada forest department officials Sunday arrested three persons including a woman for allegedly possessing and trying to smuggle a leopard skin and head, wild boar meat and pangolin scales.

The department is yet to reveal the identifications of those arrested as it may hamper investigations. Currently, a probe is on to find out if there are others associated with the four, said forest officials.

The forest department was tipped off about the smuggling of the leopard skin. The department swung into action and a team of Nuapada forest range section was tasked with the duty. The team tracked the three near Tipajhar village and apprehended them.

The three could not give any valid reason as to why they were in possession of the wild animals’ bodies and skin. They were arrested under several sections of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Further investigation about the involvement of other wild life animal smugglers in the case is underway.

