Jharsuguda/Angul: Elephant-human conflict continued unabated in Odisha. Three people including two children were killed in separate elephant attacks in the state. A couple of animals trampled two children to death in Bhaunra village of Sundargarh district late Thursday night. The deceased were identified as Dhananjay Satnami (9) and Ajay Satnami (11), sons of Umesh Satnami and his wife Leherabai belonging to the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh. Both Umesh and Leherabai sustained injuries trying to save their kids from the marauding animals. The entire family was sleeping under a polythene-covered shed in Bagdihi area Thursday night when two elephants attacked them. When the mother tried to drive away the animals she was attacked and suffered a fractured hand. Umesh was also injured trying to save his family.

Fortunately for them, locals rushed to the spot and managed to drive away the elephants. But by that time the kids were dead. Umesh and Leherabai were rushed to the district headquarters hospital where their conditions are stated to be stable. District forest officer (DFO) of Jharsuguda, Lalit Patra said that two elephants had strayed into the Jharsuguda-Sundargarh border area Thursday night. Unluckily Umesh who was working in a brick kiln, and his family fell in the path of the marauding animals, the DFO said. He added that a team has been formed to monitor the movement of the two pachyderms.

Reports from Angul said, an elephant trampled a forest guard, identified as Sarat Ghadei, to death Thursday night near Kulad village under Banarpal block.

According to reports, a herd of 30 elephants has been unleashing mayhem in the area for the last few days. The incident has triggered tension in the village. As news about Sarat’s death spread, residents of Kulad village staged a protest and did not allow police to send his body for postmortem. They demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased when senior Forest department officials and police personnel reached the village. Finally however, the irate villagers agreed to release the body after getting assurances that the matter would be looked into. Residents of Kulad have been spending sleepless nights as elephants often stray into the villages at night and go on a damaging spree.

On being informed about the jumbo menace, eight forest officials rushed to the village Thursday night and tried to chase away the animals. However, one elephant attacked Sarat, trampling him to death. When the Forest department officials tried to leave the spot, they were detained by the villagers.