Bhubaneswar: In a significant welfare measure for home guards, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved an increase in the Duty Call-up Allowance (DCA) from Rs 639 to Rs 650 per day. According to a statement issued by CM’s Office, the revised allowance will come into effect January 1, 2026 onwards.

The decision follows the state government’s recent move to grant an additional 2 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to regular government employees with effect from January 1, 2026. Taking this into consideration, the CM approved a corresponding enhancement in DA for home guards. It may be noted that the DCA for home guards was last revised July 1, 2025, when it was increased from Rs 623 to Rs 639 per day. The latest hike is expected to provide financial relief to thousands of home guards and reflects the state government’s continued focus on improving the welfare and working conditions of frontline personnel.