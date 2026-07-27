Purushottampur: A 28-year-old youth sustained critical injuries after being attacked with a sword by three assailants in an alleged murder attempt linked to a long-standing rivalry near Kali Mandir Square here in Ganjam district Sunday.

The victim, Banti Barik of Badakharida Bananai village under Kabisuryanagar police limits, was rescued by locals and admitted to the Purushottampur Community Health Centre before being shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Purushottampur SDPO Sujit Kumar Nayak visited the hospital, recorded the victim’s statement and inspected the crime scene as part of the investigation. Police suspect the attack stemmed from previous enmity.

According to police, Banti had an ongoing dispute with several residents of Rajpur village.

He had allegedly survived a similar murder attempt at Kaleswar Temple in Badakharida May 26, 2024.

Investigators said Banti had gone to a garage to repair his motorcycle when three youths arrived on a scooter and allegedly attacked him with a sword before fleeing, prompting bystanders raised an alarm.

Police have launched a search for the suspects.