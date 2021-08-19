Islamabad: At least three people were killed and over 30 others injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s Punjab province Thursday.

The incident took place in Bahawalnagar district, reports Xinhua news agency

According to Dawn news, the blast went off during an Ashura procession and videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing towards the site of the incident.

Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Moharram, is being observed across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions at Karbala.