Lucknow: At least three lawyers were injured when a crude bomb exploded outside the chamber of one of them in a court compound here Thursday. The number of injured may rise as police and the administration are still taking stock of the situation.

Lucknow Bar Association Joint Secretary Sanjiv Kumar Lodhi claimed he was the target of the attack because he had been complaining about a few judicial officers. He said about 10 people hurled crude bombs outside his chamber in which he and two other lawyers were injured. “One bomb exploded but two did not,” Loshi said. He also questioned the lack of security on the court premises. Bomb disposal and dog squads have reached the site of the blast.

Last month, lawyers struck work in protest against the recent attacks on them in Uttar Pradesh. The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh had asked bar associations to abstain from work to put pressure on the government to pass legislation to protect lawyers.

It should be stated here that lawyer Shekhar Tripathi (32) was beaten to death January 7 with sticks by five men here, triggering anger among his colleagues who sat with the body at the District Collectorate office demanding justice. Earlier December 17, a man was killed and two policemen injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at Bijnore CJM’s court.

PTI