Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including a Pakistani national involved in a recent attack on security forces, were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in the Reban area of Sopore town following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 4 am when the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces.

The security forces retaliated and in the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed, the official said.

He said arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was a Pakistani national involved in an attack on security forces at Sopore in which one CRPF Jawan and a civilian were killed.

“One Pakistani LeT militant Usman killed in the encounter. He was involved in recent terror attack at Sopore in which one CRPF jawan was martyred and one civilian was killed. Big success for police and security forces,” the Kashmir Zone Police’s Twitter handle quoted him as saying.

