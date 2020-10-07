Srinagar: Security forces killed Wednesday three militants in a 12-hour encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The Security forces launched a search operation Tuesday evening at Sugan village in Zainapora. They had information about the presence of militants, a police spokesman said.

The search turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces. Three militants were killed in the encounter that ended Wednesday morning. The identity and group affiliation of the militants were being ascertained, said the spokesperson.

It should be stated here that two CRPF men were killed and three others injured Monday in a terror attack at Kandizal near Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. A senior police officer said later that the attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on a CRPF Road Opening Party (ROP), leading to casualties.

It is not known whether the militants killed Wednesday belong to the same group. Police said that a large amount of explosives and ammunition have been recovered from the site where the militants were hiding.