Naryanpatna: A day after three fake Maoists were held by Kakirigumma police, Naryanapatna police arrested three more persons for impersonating Maoists and collecting extortion sums from contractors here Tuesday.

The three imposters have been identified as Basudev Pangi, Surath Tadingi and Junesh Khosala, residents of Narayanpatna area.

Narayanapatna police swung into action after a contractor lodged a complaint with them in this regard Monday. The accused, all local residents, had been demanding Rs 25 lakh from a contractor, said Narayanpatna IIC Pradyumna Mohapatra.

Notably, Monday Kakirigumma police arrested three accused who had been extorting money in the garb of Maoists from locals. Police also seized a country-made rifle and some posters from them.