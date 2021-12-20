Bhubaneswar: The state government has sent samples of three more foreign returnees, who have tested Covid-19 positive, for genome sequencing, an official said here Sunday.

So far, seven foreign returnees have tested Covid-19 positive, of which four have been found negative for Omicron variant following genome sequencing, said state director of Health Services, Bijay Mohapatra.

Samples of another three persons have been sent to Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, for genome sequencing, he said, adding, “Once the test completes, the ILS will inform us about the result.”

Stating that surveillance is the only way to trace out such cases, Mohapatra said, “The same protocol that of Covid-19 is being followed for this new variant of the virus also.

All symptomatic persons should go for Covid test. Those who are found Covid positive and if he/she migrated from the Omicron affected area, the sample will be sent for genome sequencing.”

Though the state administration has surveillance units all across the state, the community has a major role to play, he said.

The director appealed to the community to come forward and inform the local healthcare authority, if they came to know about any person suspected to be infected with the new variant of the coronavirus.

