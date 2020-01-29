Jaleswar: Three persons accused in allegedly gangraping a woman two weeks back were arrested Wednesday by the police. The incident in which five people were involved, took place in Raibania area of Balasore. Two of the other alleged accused is still at large. Police are hopeful that on interrogation of the three arrested they can get the two culprits who are on the run.

Locals alleged that the police were initially insensitive regarding the brutal gangrape of the woman. However, public pressure prompted them into action.

The shocking incident took place January 17. The matter came to the fore after the victim filed a complaint at the police station, the next day

The complainant in her complaint said she is a daily wager and has four children. She along with a male co-worker was going to Sainpada village to get her wages on the fateful day.

While returning home, she was waylaid by five youths and forcibly taken to a desolate place. Her male co-worker fled as the youths threatened him with dire consequences.

The five then gangraped the woman and they threatened that they would kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone.

However, the victim mustered courage and lodged a complaint the police station the next day.

Police said the three arrested have been medically examined and sent to police custody.

PNN