Coimbatore: Three of the six people, who allegedly gang-raped a guest woman worker in nearby Tirupur district, were arrested Thursday, the police informed. Search is on for the others, they said.

The 22-year-old woman, hailing from Assam was staying at the Sarsavanapatti locality in this city. In her complaint she said she had sought a job from Rajesh Kumar. She said she become friendly with Kumar while working at a mill in Tirupur. She at that time was living alone after being deserted by her husband.

The woman went to Kumar’s house September 28 after being invited. Later Kumar asked his brother Rajeev to drop her at the bus-stand, police said.

However, Rajeev took her on his motorcycle and went straight to a deserted area at Udayanur near Palladam, about 40 km from here. He then called his five friends, the police said.

The six then took turns in raping and sexually assaulting her. The six then fled with her money and mobile phone, the woman said in her complaint.

Rajeev, Anbu and Kavin have been arrested and search is on for three others, police said. They added that the other three accused will be arrested soon.