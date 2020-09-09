Bhubaneswar: The Railway Department has decided to run three pairs of additional trains from Odisha to three different cities of Gujarat from September 12.

The three additional trains Puri-Ahmedabad Express (4 days a week), Puri-Gandhidham Express (weekly) and Puri-Okha Express (weekly) will run from September 12 to Gujarat.

The trains will run according to the notified timings by the railway department. However, the railway department has restricted stoppages of the three trains following the suggestions of the state governments amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Notably, the railway department has taken the decision after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Tuesday, seeking his intervention to resume the now-suspended services of Shramik Special trains from Odisha to other states to facilitate return of migrant workers to their places of work.

Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for acceding to his request and facilitating the train service including Ahmedabad and Surat.

