Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJP Tuesday reappointed Manmohan Samal as its Odisha unit president.

Samal’s reappointment to the post was announced by the BJP’s central election observer Sanjay Jaiswal in the presence of senior leaders at the party’s state headquarters.

He was the lone leader to file the nomination for the post and, therefore, elected unopposed, Jaiswal said.

This will be Samal’s second consecutive term and fourth term in all. His earlier three terms were from November 1999 to October 2000, October 2000 to May 2004, and March 2023 to July 2025.

Born April 15, 1959, in Bhadrak district, Samal belongs to the OBC community, which constitutes more than 50 per cent of the state’s population.

PTI