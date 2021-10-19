Rayagada/Tikiri: Three casual workers were asphyxiated and another rendered critical while they were working at an under-construction septic tank at Panchali village under Tikiri police limits in Rayagada district, Monday.

The deceased were identified as Gobind Kumbhar, 25, of Panaspadar village, Sima Majhi, 25, of Panchali village while the identity of another deceased is yet to be established.

A pall of gloom descended on the area after reports of the death spread. Locals alleged that the workers were working at the site without wearing safety gears.

The unidentified person is a native of Kansariguda village. Locals rescued the critical labourer while Tikiri fire personnel failed to rescue the deceased labourers as they lacked modern equipment.

The fire personnel said the death of the three labourers might have occurred due to asphyxiation as there was lack of oxygen inside the tank. Tikiri police are monitoring the situation. The fire brigade said the bodies will be recovered after modern equipment arrives from their Rayagada office.

The incident occurred when the casual labourers went inside the septic tank to strip the false ceilings of the newly built tank of Jagabandu Garada in Panchali village. However, they failed to come out after a long time. A labourer, who was working outside called them by their name but failed to get response. He tried to look inside the tank but fell unconscious. Locals rescued him and admitted him to the Tikiri hospital for treatment.

PNN