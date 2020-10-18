Berhampur: In a bid to strictly implement COVID-19 restrictions in Ganjam, the district administration sealed Saturday night three temples here for flouting COVID-19 norms. The hard-handed action was taken by cops on the first day of ‘Navratri’.

A joint team of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and Ganjam district administration conducted surprise raids on some temples here. They found that in these temples, COVID-19 guidelines were not being implemented properly. So they decided to close down the temples immediately.

Sources said, the Maa Kali temple near Bijipur area, the Bijipur Thakurani temple and Ganesh temple were sealed. Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said that the temples will be sealed for nine days till the end of the Dussehra festival.

PNN