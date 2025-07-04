Bhubaneswar: Several low-lying areas in Bhubaneswar remained waterlogged Friday, causing disruptions for residents as the city continued to reel under the impact of rainfall.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) faced challenges in clearing the water due to an overwhelmed drainage system that failed to discharge the accumulated runoff effectively.

BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil visited affected localities, including Laxmisagar and Badagada, where he directed civic staff to intensify dewatering operations and take immediate measures to restore normalcy.

“The drain connecting the Daya West Canal was blocked. So, efforts were made to clean the drain with the help of the Water Resources Department. It could not be done prior to the monsoon as multiple departments were involved in carrying out the work,” he said.

“Due to continuous rainfall in the city over the last two days, waterlogging has occurred. As a temporary measure, embankments of the Badagada canal have been cut at two places to discharge the water,” he added.

The BMC has advised people to avoid the route from Badagad to Rasulgarh and take alternative roads.

PTI