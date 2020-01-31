Jammu: A group of terrorists opened fire at a police team near a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway here Friday, triggering a gunfight in which three ultras were killed and a policeman injured, police said.

The firing took place around 5.00am when a police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in Ban area of Nagrota.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said 3-4 terrorists were going to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza. In the ensuing encounter, three of the militants were killed. The fourth one has taken cover in a forest adjacent to the toll plaza,” informed Singh. He also informed that the fourth terrorist has been surrounded and does not have the chance to escape.

Four weapons and some ammunition and explosives have been recovered from the spot.

The DGP said the terrorists were part of a freshly infiltrated group, who have entered into Kashmir through the international border in Hiragnagar in Kathua district and were on their way to Kashmir Valley.

Traffic was suspended on the highway after the attack, the officials said. Authorities have ordered closure of all schools in Nagrota as a precautionary measure.

Agencies