Boinda: In a significant boost for farmers in Angul district, premium Amrapali mangoes grown in Baliamba village of Kishorenagar block have been exported to London under the Agriculture Production Cluster (APC) programme supported by the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

The export initiative, implemented with support from PRADAN (Professional Assistance for Development Action), has generated considerable enthusiasm among mango growers in the region and highlighted the growing potential of Angul’s horticulture sector in international markets.

Women members of Jaigarh Mahila Farmer Producer Company Ltd. played a pivotal role in the success of the venture.

With the support of local farmers Bhu li Sahu and Sunaprabha, around 7.60 quintals of high-quality Amrapali mangoes were collected and shipped to London.

The achievement marks a major milestone in the economic empowerment of women farmers in Angul district.

By enabling locally produced agricultural commodities to access global markets, the initiative is expected to enhance farmers’ incomes while creating a distinct identity for the district’s agricultural sector.

Officials said the success was the result of coordinated efforts by the APC programme, the Horticulture Department, Mission Shakti, PRADAN, Palladium and SEWA, among other stakeholders.

The initiative is also expected to open new opportunities for the export of other agricultural products from the district in the future, further strengthening Angul’s presence in overseas markets.