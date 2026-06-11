Bhubaneswar: Odisha has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing export hubs, driven by strong growth in marine and agricultural exports.

Leveraging its extensive coastline, rich natural resources, expanding fisheries infrastructure and diverse agricultural base, the state is strengthening its presence in global markets, supported by initiatives of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry over the past 12 years.

At a regional press briefing here Wednesday, Commerce Department Additional Secretary Yashvir Singh highlighted Odisha’s growing contribution to India’s export success story and outlined strategies to further boost agri and marine exports from the state.

According to official figures, Odisha exported 100,897 metric tonnes of seafood worth US$623.28 million (Rs 5,428.67 crore) in FY 2025-26, registering a 9.63 per cent increase in export volume and an 11.90 per cent rise in export value over the previous year.

The growth highlights the state’s emergence as a major seafood export hub. Officials said the achievement aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a global export hub through the “Vocal for Local” and “Local to Global” initiatives.

Odisha’s seafood export ecosystem has expanded significantly, with 64 registered exporters, 45 processing plants, modern cold storage facilities and 36 shrimp hatcheries.

Vannamei shrimp production reached 53,628 metric tonnes in FY 2025-26, reflecting rapid growth in aquaculture across coastal districts.

The sector is supported by key fishing harbours at Paradip, Dhamara and Balaramgadi, besides several fish landing centres. Containerised seafood exports through Paradip Port more than doubled from 76 to 158 containers during the year, registering over 107 per cent growth.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has further boosted the sector through infrastructure and value-addition support.

Beyond seafood, Odisha is steadily emerging as a major agricultural export hub, backed by several GI-tagged products and strong export potential in cashew nuts, groundnuts, sweet potatoes, mangoes, pineapples, dragon fruits, millets, spices, dairy products, floriculture and processed foods.

The MITS Mega Food Park in Rayagada is playing a key role in food processing and value addition, creating new opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs and exporters.

Over the past 12 years, the Commerce Department has played a key role in boosting India’s exports, which rose from US$468 billion in FY 2014-15 to a record US$863 billion in FY 2025-26.

Merchandise exports increased from US$310 billion to US$442 billion, while services exports grew from US$158 billion to over US$421 billion.

Officials attributed the growth to policy reforms, digital trade facilitation, export promotion measures and trade agreements with countries such as the UAE, Australia, the United Kingdom, Oman and New Zealand.

Officials said flagship initiatives such as the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, Districts as Export Hubs programme, RoD TEP, RoSCTL, TIES and Niry at Bandhu have strengthened export competitiveness across states, including Odisha.

With robust growth in marine and agricultural exports, Odisha is emerging as a key contributor to India’s export ambitions and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, they added.