Simulia: Residents of Simulia block in Balasore district have expressed concern over a sharp increase in land registration charges, alleging that the revision was implemented without adequate public notice.

The issue has prompted complaints to senior state authorities, including the Revenue Secretary, Revenue Minister, District Collector and Chief Minister.

According to local activists, registration costs in some cases have increased by nearly six times.

RTI activist Prashant Kumar Panda cited an example from the Gaudapada area, where the registration charge for nine decimals of land was about Rs 17,000 in 2018.

A similar transaction in March 2026 would now attract a fee of approximately Rs 92,000.

Critics argue that the revised valuation does not adequately reflect differences in location, with land along the National Highway reportedly valued at par with plots in remote riverbank areas.

They warn that the higher charges could make land purchases increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens and small farmers.

Consumer rights advocate Nilambar Mishra questioned the transparency of the valuation process, saying details of the committee responsible for revising rates and the basis for the increase should have been made public.

Former valuation committee member Purnachandra Mahalik said valuation exercises are generally conducted every two to three years, but claimed that key decisions are largely determined by administrative authorities.

Sub-registrar Ankita Mohan ty said land valuations are revised every two years and that approved rates are displayed on official notice boards.

Tehsildar Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, who recently joined Simulia, said he would review the matter and examine the procedures followed.

The issue has sparked calls for greater transparency in determining land registration charges.