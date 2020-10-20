Srinagar: With the killing of two more terrorists, a total of three militants have been killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said Tuesday. Three AK-47 rifles have been recovered from the slain terrorists as search operation continues in the area.

“One more terrorist eliminated (total three) in the encounter at Hakripora in Pulwama. Joint operation over,” the army said.

The firefight between terrorists and a joint team of the police, the army and the CRPF took place on Tuesday afternoon after security forces cordoned off the area and launced a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. In the ensuing firefight, three terrorists were killed.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir in less than 24 hours. Earlier on Tuesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter between the militants and security forces at Melhora area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.