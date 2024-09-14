Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed Saturday morning in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

They said a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the north Kashmir district’s Pattan area late Friday night.

The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired on a search party of the forces, who then retaliated, according to a police official.

The cordon was maintained throughout the night and three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the morning, he said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation was underway.