Kendrapara: A three-year-old girl was charred to death while sleeping after massive fire broke out at a paddy yard Thursday night at Okilpal village of Pattamundai under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district.

The mishap occurred when the minor girl was sleeping with her father Ramakant Samal, mother Kunilata and her elder sister. The other three suffered critical injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

According to a source, the husband with his wife and two daughters were sleeping at the yard to guard their harvested paddy crop. Probably, a kerosene lamp kept tipped over and caused the fire, a local villager said.

The injured were rescued by locals and rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack in critical condition, the villager informed.

PNN