Bhubaneswar/Malkangiri: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay has ordered for a Crime Branch probe in the death case of former Malkangiri District Collector Manish Agarwal’s personal assistant (PA) Deba Narayan Panda. The death of Panda still remains an unsolved mystery.

Wife of the deceased Banaja Panda had lodged a complaint Thursday morning at the SDJM Court against six cops. She said that there has been unnecessary delay in the probe and that she has been receiving threats to withdraw the case. Banaja demanded for an impartial probe regarding the death of her husband and said in her complaint that the case should be investigated by the CBI. It was only after this that DGP Abhay ordered Crime Branch to probe the case.

Notably, Panda had gone missing December 27, 2019 under mysterious circumstances. His body was fished out from Satiguda Dam in the district. Police also recovered his motorcycle and helmet from near the dam the very next day.

The district police had initially registered an unnatural death case. Panda’s wife had not agreed to this perception and insisted that it was a case of planned murder. She had then lodged an FIR against the former District Collector and three others.

PNN