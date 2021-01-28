Baripada: A worker engaged at the construction site of a bridge being built under Biju Setu Yojana died Thursday after falling into a deep pit. The incident took place at Badasahi area under Betanati police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Also read: Hyva hits Bhubaneswar-bound bus in Boudh, 40 passengers escape unhurt

According to sources, the deceased was identified as Deepak Singh from Rasagobindpur area in the district. Singh accidentally fell into the water-filled pit which was dug for erecting a pillar of the bridge.

Singh got stuck in a machine being used in the excavation work. His co-workers at the construction site tried to rescue him but failed.

The incident, meanwhile, triggered tension in the area and locals vandalised machines at the construction site. They also thrashed an official of the construction company.

Later, irate locals staged a sit-in near the construction site by placing the body of Singh on the road. The protesting villagers also demanded adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased.

PNN