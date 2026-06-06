Kendrapara: Police detained a youth Saturday after he allegedly threatened two young women with a machete outside Derabish College in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

A video of the incident, which has since surfaced on social media, showed two young women standing near the college gate while the youth brandished a machete and threatened them.

Locals and eyewitnesses alerted police, who quickly reached the spot and detained the youth for questioning.

Police said the exact motive behind the incident was yet to be established.

The detained youth is reportedly a student of the same college and belongs to the undergraduate (+3) batch. Further investigation is underway.