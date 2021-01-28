Boudh: In an untoward incident Thursday morning, a private bus with at least 40 passengers on board was hit by a hyva truck on NH-57 near Chari Chhak under Purunakatak police limits in Boudh district.

Fortunately, all the occupants narrowly escaped a major mishap.

According to an eyewitness, the road accident took place in the wee hours of Thursday when the private bus named ‘Sairam’ was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Malkangiri district via Boudh.

The truck rammed into the ill-fated bus from behind. It injured at least four passengers in the mishap, the eyewitness added.

On being informed, a team of fire-fighting personnel reached the spot and rescued the passengers. Local police sent the four injured to Purunakatak community health centre (CHC) form treatment.

On the other hand, the driver of the hyva truck fled the spot with the vehicle soon after the accident to escape the wrath of locals.

Purunakatak police launched a manhunt to nab the truck driver.

PNN