Cuttack: In a bizarre incident, a two-month-old baby girl was allegedly sold by her parents for Rs 50,000. The incident occurred Wednesday evening at a slum near Kathajodi Vihar area in Cuttack.

The infant was later rescued by a team of Childline Cuttack. The team lodged an FIR at Markat Nagar police station in the city.

Police swung into action and arrested six persons in this connection.

According to a source, the Childline members received a tip-off that a well-to-do family of Saanta Sahi area in Cuttack had come to the slum in a car to buy the baby girl for Rs 50,000 in the evening.

By the time the Childline team reached the slum, the buyers had already left the place. Immediately, the team chased the car and intercepted the vehicle on its way back home.

On the other hand, mother of the infant has out-rightly refuted the allegation of selling her baby girl to the rich family.

PNN