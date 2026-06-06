Bhubaneswar: BRICS countries have lauded Odisha for its achievements in protecting lives during disasters and acknowledged the state’s sustained efforts towards achieving near-zero casualty outcomes during major cyclones, a minister said Saturday.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari made the statement while addressing a joint press conference of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) here after the conclusion of the three-day BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Group (DRRG) meeting in Puri.

“The successful hosting of the BRICS DRRG meeting has further enhanced Odisha’s international profile as a leader in disaster resilience and preparedness,” he said.

The minister said it aligns closely with the vision outlined in the ‘Viksit Odisha 2036’ framework, which seeks to maintain zero-casualty outcomes across disasters, strengthen resilient infrastructure, modernise ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force), and reduce disaster impacts on livelihoods.

The meet also helped Odisha in strengthening its resolve to face the challenges of natural disasters.

“The meeting enabled Odisha’s officials and disaster management professionals to engage directly with international experts, exchange knowledge, and learn from global experiences in disaster risk reduction,” he said.

The delegates also witnessed a live water rescue demonstration by ODRAF at Ramchandi, showcasing the state’s operational preparedness, specialised equipment and response capabilities for flood and water-related emergencies.

The meeting, themed ‘Building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability’, brought together senior officials and technical experts from eight BRICS member countries — China, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates — to strengthen cooperation in disaster risk reduction.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressed the inaugural session on June 4.

An official statement said hosting the international meeting provided Odisha with a valuable opportunity to showcase its globally recognised disaster management system.

The state presented its best practices in early warning systems, cyclone preparedness, evacuation planning and community-based disaster management, it said.

Beyond disaster management, the event also provided an opportunity to highlight Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential, the statement added.

PTI