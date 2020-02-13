Panaji: Thirty people were arrested on charges of rioting and holding hostage the staff and guests at a casino in a plush hotel near Calangute beach in Goa in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The Pride Casino group management complained to police around 3.30 am that some persons were holding the staff and guests hostage and rioting at the casino, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Porvorim) Edwin Colaco said.

Following the complaint, the police rushed to the casino, located in the La Calypso Hotel near Calangute beach in North Goa district, and arrested 30 people, including businessman Kaushal Khanna, the official said.

Over 300 people, including guests and staff members, were present in the premises at the time of the incident, according to the complaint.

Search was underway for a few more accused, the police official said while refusing to divulge any further details.

A group of some 40 men entered the casino in the wee hours and allegedly threatened the staff and guests present there, another police official said.

