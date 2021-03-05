Baripada: Forest fires are still uncontrollable in 30 reserve forests in Similipal sanctuary as per the satellite data while forest officials and firefighters struggle to contain them, a report said.

According to the reports, valuable flora and fauna have been destroyed in these forests since the last several days. The fires have not been controlled till date.

It was seen that wild animals were running for shelter to save their lives. On the other hand, PCCF Sahsi Paul, field director of STR, Jag Jayanad and deputy director of the STR Jajnadat Pati have been monitoring the fire control exercise inside Similipal.

It was also reported that some new areas have seen fires. Notably, a high-level team along with PCCF Sashi Paul visited the Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district and conducted a review meeting Wednesday on the means to control and douse the raging fire.

“Now, 1,100 forest officials and firefighting personnel have been engaged in bringing the flames under control and dousing it,” said Baripada ranger Laxmidhar Behera.

They have been carrying out their work with help of 240 fire blowers in core and buffer zones. Forty vehicles including fire tenders are also being used in the dousing operations.

The fire fighting exercise has been intensified, said the PCCF.

WILDFIRE IN CHAMPUA

Champua: Even as the Central and the state governments are leaving no stone unturned to control the wildfire at Similipal Sanctuary in Mayurbhanj, now an inferno has been spreading in several forests under Champua range in Keonjhar, a report said.

According to the report, controlling the forest fires which have been spreading in forests under Champua, Balibandh and Ukhunda sections has been a headache for the Forest department.

It was stated that this year more areas have witnessed forest fires than that of the previous year. As the fires are spreading, they have been destroying valuable trees and killing wild animals coming on their way.

In the last three days, the forest officials and firefighters have managed to douse fire at over 40 places.

The places where wildfire have caused havoc are Sarei, Basudevpur, Rajia, Hunjipasi, Godhuli and Bhaliadhipa under Champura section; Jhaliabeda, Banakati and Mangalpur under Ukhunda section; Kanakana, Gugudari, Chamakpur, Brahmanijhari, Brahmanidihi and Sanakalimati under Balibandh section.

It was said that valuable trees, herbs and medicinal plants have perished in these areas due to fires. Contacted, Champua ranger Sanjib Rout said that people collect mahul flowers from forest floor.

Before the mahul flower collection, locals clear the ground by igniting dry leaves and straws under mahula trees. He pointed out that small fires later spread far and wide in the forest overnight.

By the time the fire is controlled, it has already caused massive damage to flora and fauna in the areas. Meanwhile, the Forest department has been on its toes to control forest fires wherever they are reported.

“The department has engaged 48 officials along with blowers to control fires. Para staff and regular staff are camping at different places in these forests to keep vigil on forest fires. Help of members of local Vana Surakshya Samitis (VSS) are being taken in fire fighting exercise and creation of awareness among local people,” he added.

As forests are natural resources for people, all are responsible for protection of forests. People should refrain from clearing forest floor by igniting dry leaves, he concluded.

