Rajnagar: As many as 300 people fell ill with diarrhoea and vomiting after they attended a wedding feast under this block in Kendrapara district, prompting health authorities to rush medical teams to the affected villages.

The outbreak was reported from Endulapur, Prasannapur and Khandamara villages under Hatina panchayat. Health officials said the illness spread after people consumed food served at a wedding reception Tuesday night.

According to local sources, the feast was organised for the wedding of Kanha Rout, the younger son of Dayanidhi Rout of Endulapur village.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the feast, including residents of Endulapur and neighbouring villages. Soon after the feast, many guests developed symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting. Some sought treatment from local pharmacies and unlicensed practitioners Wednesday, but their condition did not improve. By Thursday, the number of patients had increased sharply, with entire households getting affected in Endulapur.

Officials said more than 200 people were affected in Endulapur alone, while over 100 cases were reported from Prasannapur and Khandamara villages. Two medical teams led by Dr Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty, chief medical officer of the Rajnagar Community Health Centre, reached the villages Thursday. The teams set up temporary camps and conducted door-to-door visits, providing treatment and distributing medicines to the patients.