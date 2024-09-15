Bhubaneswar: Around 3,000 policemen including 500 officers will be deployed in the city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit September 17, a senior officer said Sunday.

Cuttack-Bhubaneswar police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said the entire 12km route from Bhubaneswar airport to Janata Maidan has been barricaded for security purposes.

“For PM’s security, the deployment will include 11 DCP-rank officers, 22 additional DCPs, 66 ACP-rank officers, 100 inspectors, and 300 officers, along with 81 platoons of forces (each comprising 30 personnel) and 500 home guards. Additionally, three special tactical units along with two companies of CRPF and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) will be stationed,” he told a press conference.

Panda noted that three IG-rank senior police officers have been assigned to supervise the security arrangements – two officers will monitor the route and one will oversee the venue. The route has been declared a no-fly zone and vehicular movement will be restricted. The area will be sanitised by bomb disposal and dog squads, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his deputy Pravati Parida visited Janata Maidan to review preparations for the event organised by the state government.

During his visit to Bhubaneswar, Modi will launch the state government’s ‘Subhadra’ scheme and launch railway projects worth Rs 2,800 crore.

Under the ‘Subhadra’ scheme, eligible women aged 21 to 60 will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. An amount of Rs 10,000 per annum will be credited in two equal installments directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to initiate the fund transfer for over 60 lakh women September 17, which also happens to be his birthday.

Deputy CM Parida said more than 50 lakh women who have already applied for the ‘Subhadra’ scheme will receive their first instalment during the PM’s launch event.

She advised women who have not registered or did not receive assistance to be patient, as the scheme will continue until all beneficiaries receive their funds, Parida added.

PTI