New Delhi: The joint committee of Parliament set up to examine the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill was Thursday granted time by the Lok Sabha Thursday to submit its report till the last week of the Monsoon session.

The 31-member panel with members from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was constituted Tuesday.

A resolution moved by panel chairperson D Purandeshwari to extend time for the presentation of the report of the joint committee on VBSA up to the first day of the last week of the Monsoon session was adopted by a voice vote.

The proposal seeks to establish a single higher education regulator.

The VBSA Bill, introduced during the Winter session, seeks to overhaul the higher education regulatory framework in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The proposed legislation aims to replace multiple existing regulators with a single overarching body and provide for the separation of accreditation, funding and standard-setting functions.

The House also adopted another motion to extend the time for the presentation of the report of the select committee of the Lok Sabha on the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, up to March 13.