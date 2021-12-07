Sambalpur/Jajpur/Angul: As many as 31 students have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state, Tuesday

Among them, 12 girl students of VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur district, nine students of a government high school in Jajpur district and another 10 students of girls’ high school in Angul district have tested positive for the virus.

While fresh 12 Covid cases were detected from the VIMSAR at Burla in Sambalpur district, nine girl students were infected with the virus at Dasarathpur area in Jajpur district. Similarly, 10 students of a Girls’ High School at Balipata panchayat in Angul district also tested positive for the virus.

Out of the 12 cases in VIMSAR, two have been infected with Delta variant while the remaining 10 have mild infection due to the same variant of Covid-19, VIMSAR Dean Professor Jayashree Dora said Tuesday. She added that the health condition of all affected students is stable.

In Jajpur, nine students of the Kasturba Government Girls’ High School in Dasarathpur have contracted the virus.

As per precautionary measures, all the affected have been put under isolation while all students and employees including teachers of the school have undergone Covid-19 test. This apart, sanitisation work has been carried out on the school premises to prevent further spread of the virus, said Chakravarti Singh Rathore, Jajpur Collector.

Meanwhile, 10 more students of Girls’ High School in Balipata panchayat in Angul district have tested positive during antigen test. Covid tests of the students were conducted after a majority of them displayed the symptoms. Following this, the students tested positive for the Covid-19 virus during the antigen test.

The antigen test result of 10 girl students staying in a hostel came out positive. They have undergone an RTPCR test whose results are awaited while contact tracing is being carried out by authorities, Siddharth Shankar Swain, Angul Collector said.

PNN