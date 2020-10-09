Bhubaneswar: As many as 316 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Friday.

While 84 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 232 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 326 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 9th Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/JvMA8djS8l — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 9, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 24,853 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 21,214 have recovered. While there are 3,507 active cases, 111 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,46,839 with the detection of 2,697 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 991. Of the 2,697 cases, 1,576 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining detected during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 45,169 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 36.64 lakh.