Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reported 32 fresh COVID-19 positive cases Thursday, taking the state capital’s tally to 557.

Among the new cases, 14 were from quarantine centres and the rest 18 have contracted the virus locally, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet. The civic body also said that seven people have recovered and have been discharged. So far 302 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the city.

All the new patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals in the city. The process of contact tracing is underway. Their primary contacts and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of the new patients, the total number of active cases in this city has gone up to 247. Seven persons have so far died due to the deadly virus.

Notably, Odisha reported 577 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and four fatalities. With this, the tally and death toll in the state has gone up to 11,201 and 52 respectively.

