Jakarta: At least 330 people were affected by floods that submerged 90 houses and plantations in Polewali Mandar district of Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said.

The BNPB’s acting spokesperson Abdul Muhari said Sunday that the flooding occurred Saturday night after heavy rains caused the rivers of Andau, Kanusuang, and Salu Kadundung to overflow, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The floods also submerged 21 hectares of cocoa plantations and 100 hectares of rice fields, and made two bridges almost collapse with their foundations eroded,” said Muhari.

The floods began to recede on Sunday, while officials cleared settlements and streets of garbage.

The Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency said heavy rains with lightning and strong winds are possible in the region Monday.

The BNPB said 13 sub-districts in Polewali Mandar are threatened by moderate to high flooding.