Srinagar: Authorities in J&K decided to continue the ongoing lockdown till May 31 as the Covid crisis did not show any remarkable decline with 3,708 cases and 51 deaths in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours Sunday.

There were 1,121 cases and 34 deaths in the Jammu division and and 2,187 cases and 17 deaths in the Kashmir division, while 4,956 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

So far, 270,621 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 219,620 have recovered, while 3,564 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 47,437 out of which 19,403 are from the Jammu division and 28,034 are from the Kashmir division.