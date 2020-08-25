Bhubaneswar: As many as 332 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Tuesday.

While 173 of them were reported from quarantine centres, remaining 159 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 163 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 25th Aug 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 7,931 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 4,726 have recovered. While there are 3,162 active cases, 34 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 84,231 with the detection of 2,752 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 428. Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Ganjam and Sundargarh districts and one each from Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Gajapati and Khurda.

Of the 2,752 fresh cases, 1,708 were recorded in quarantine centres and the remaining were detected positive during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 58,338 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 14,21,958.