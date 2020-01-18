New Delhi: The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated as many as 34 anti-dumping probe during April 2019 to December last year, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The directorate has also started four countervailing and six safeguard investigations during the same period, the ministry said in a statement.

“Time taken in issue of final findings from the date of initiation has come down to 234 days in 2019 – 2020 from 478 days in 2014-15,” it added.

It also said average time taken to initiate an anti-dumping investigation has also come down to 33 days in 2019-20 as compared to 43 days in 2018-19.

Further the directorate has initiated outreach programmes to sensitize stakeholders about the available trade remedy measures.

The directorate is an investigation arm of the ministry which deals with anti-dumping duty, safeguard duty, and countervailing duty

These duties are trade remedy measures, provided under an agreement of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to its member countries

They are used to provide a level playing field to domestic industry in case of dumping of goods, significant increase in imports and subsidised imports.

(PTI)