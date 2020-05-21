Bhubaneswar: Energy Secretary of Odisha Bisnupdada Sethi informed Thursday that around 34 lakh electricity consumers have been affected due to Cyclone Amphan.

Sources said that around 115 33KV feeders which supply power to 34 lakh consumers were affected due to the cyclonic storm. From the 34 lakh consumers 63 lakh are of SOUTHCO, 15 lakh are of NESCO and 17 lakh are of CESU.

However, CESU has restored electricity in the affected areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack till Wednesday evening.

Similarly for areas under NESCO area, power supply to headquarters of Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur has been restored last night.

PNN