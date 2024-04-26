Bhubaneswar: Badagada police Thursday arrested three conmen who were involved in furnishing fake property surety bonds of Rs 3 crore before a local court, to secure the bail of an accused, presently lodged at Jharpada jail.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurucharan Mohanty, 32, a resident of Tankapani road area in Bhubaneswar, SK Azam Ali, 70, a resident of Pipili area in Puri district and Ashok Parida, 44, a resident of Chheda Kani in Ganjam district. IIC Trupti Ranjan Nayak said that the trio arranged the documents of a property whose land owner passed away in 1999.

They teamed up to release Sameer Patnaik who has been in prison since August 2022 for involvement in a crime committed under Nandankanan police station, he added. Last year, Sameer applied for bail and the court directed him to produce bonds to the tune of Rs 3 crore. The son of accused, Ayush, who was desperate to secure his father’s bail, conspired to get the forged documents with Gurucharan and SK Azam. The police booked the trio under Sections 420, 467 and 468 of IPC and produced them before a local court for remand.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP