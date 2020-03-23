Keonjhar: A total of 799 returnees have got their names registered with the district health department, a press release issued by the Keonjhar district administration Monday stated.

Out of the 799, 34 have travel history to foreign countries and thus have been identified as coronavirus suspects. While six of them have been released with home quarantine advice, the rest are under observation, the press release stated.

The administration informed that all of them were in good health.

In order to avoid gatherings, the administration has already closed schools, colleges, tutorials, cinema halls, malls, restaurants, gyms and parks. Similarly, the administration is also keeping a close watch over those returning from other states.

